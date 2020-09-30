The Daily Ardmoreite

Rita Joan Bryant

Rita Joan Bryant of Ardmore, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. The youngest daughter of seven to Charles and Orilla Bryant, Rita was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Miami, Texas.

She graduated from Miami High School and earned her bachelor of business administration degree from North Texas State University. An accountant for 50 years, Joan was also an amazing artist, excellent 42 partner, a Trekky, best friend and beloved sister, wrangler of rambunctious boys, and a wonderful example of a strong woman for her daughter. "She was my rock, my inspiration, my hero."

Rita will be deeply missed by her siblings, Bill Bryant and Inez Benge, her children, Ben, Boyd, Shaun and Kristy Richerson, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Burial will be in Miami at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

