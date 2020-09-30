The Daily Ardmoreite

Todd Jeffrey Moore

Services for Todd Jeffrey Moore, 49, of Overbrook, are set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the All Faith Christian Church of Marietta, with Pastor Jerry Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. Services have been entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Todd was born on Aug. 29, 1971 in Atchison, Kan., the son of Charles Edward and Mabel “Boots” (McConnaughey) Moore. He passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Ill.

Todd grew up in Atchison and was a graduate of Atchison High School. He continued his education at Vo-Tech obtaining a certification in mechanics. Todd met the love of his life Mayla Bailey in 1991. They dated for two years before getting married on June 19, 1993 in Atchison. They migrated to Love County in 2014.

Todd was employed as a truck driver for 26 years. He was a route manager for Blue Night Trucking for 12 years and a route manager for Darlene International Trucking. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating and horseback riding. Todd loved traveling and going on vacations, but most of all spending the time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Mayla Moore of the home; son, Donald Lee Harris, III and wife Candice of Sheffield, Texas; daughters, Robyn Lynn Moore of Overbrook, Annica Harris of Ardmore, and Angelena Harris of Wilson; sister, Beverly McNeely and husband Jim of Arkansas City, Kan.; six grandchildren, Melia Hosier, Wyatt Powell, Jeffrey Powell, Sophie Harris, Mason Wittmann, and Brinlee Harris; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Lisa Moore.

Casket bearers are Donald Harris, Trevor Thompson, Mike Goodson, Jason Seager, and Doug Seager. Honorary bearers are Wyatt Powell, Jeffrey Powell, and Cameron Seager.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.