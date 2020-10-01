The Daily Ardmoreite

Robert (Bob) Riner Thomason

Robert (Bob) Riner Thomason passed from this life into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 26, 2020, at the Baptist Hospice House in Oklahoma City after complications from a heart attack and kidney failure.

He was born in Ardmore, on April 3, 1943, to Malcolm Armstrong Thomason and Ruth Riner Thomason. Bob and Carol Jean Wood were united in marriage in Ardmore on Sept. 8, 1967, and established their home on the Thomason Ranch east of Ardmore. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Bob graduated from Dickson High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Business and Industrial Arts from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He retired from Michelin in 2001 where he was an Area Personnel Manager. Before his 30 plus year career at Michelin, he served his country in the United States Army Reserves, worked as an accountant for CPA Woodrow Hulme, and was co-owner of Computer Conginerics in Ardmore.

Bob was highly active in First Baptist Church of Ardmore where he was a deacon, on the board of trustees, and director of his Sunday School Department called the Chapel Class. Most of all, he loved sharing Jesus and doing good things to help his friends and family.

Another area of service which gave Bob much delight was being elected and serving on the Board of Education of Southern-Tech for the past 25 years, many of which were served as Board president. In a retirement ceremony this summer, Bob was honored by the school with the Board room at the school being named “The Bob Thomason Board Room.”

Bob loved God’s nature and spent many hours running a cattle operation with his brother Frank on the Thomason Ranch.

Bob and Carol Jean have three children: Robert, Jr. and wife Elena, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Russell Thomason and wife Holly, Ooltewah, Tenn.; and Ryan Thomason and wife Amanda, Ardmore. They have nine grandchildren: Robert Thomason III (Trae), Isabel (Izzy) Thomason, Brooklyn Thomason, Colorado Springs; Colten Thomason, Ooltewah; Jordyn and Landon Langley, Newburgh, Ind.; Reghan and Jalin Moore, Antioch, Tenn.; Albanee Leming, Bayler Thomason, and Corbin Thomason of Ardmore. There are three great- grandchildren: Aubree Langley, Ayden Langley, and Anaya Moore.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Malcolm Thomason, and sisters, Hiawatha Griffith and Nora Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jean of the home, all children, spouses and grandchildren, twin sister, Sue Smith, brother, Frank Thomason, sister, Harlyn Smith, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will follow at Provence Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.