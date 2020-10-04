Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Madill

Oliver Wendyl Ross, 83, died Oct. 1, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Interment will be at McMillan Cemetery, McMillan. (Watts)

Marietta

Dawn Marie Coyle, 61, Marietta, homemaker, died Sept. 30, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at McClain Stadium at Marietta Public Schools ~ Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Anna Geraldine Thompson, 82, Leon, retired quality assurance tester, died Oct. 1, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel ~ Marietta. Interment will be at Leon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)