Jimmy Leon Tadlock

Mr. Jimmy Leon Tadlock of Waurika departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at his residence in Waurika at the age of 73 years, 11 months, and 24 days. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Cremation services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Jimmy was born on Oct. 8, 1946 in Wilson to the late Mr. Frank Jackson Tadlock and Mrs. Viola Christine (Dethloff) Tadlock.

Mr. Tadlock grew up in Wilson. He attended Wilson Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1964. Jimmy married Sherry Ann Curran on July 26, 1969 in Healdton. Together they made their home in Healdton and raised their two children there. He enjoyed the outdoors and squirrel hunting with his dad. Jimmy loved spending time on the lake fishing and had moved to Waurika after retiring to be near the lake. He enjoyed working in the oilfield and had worked for Tretolite, Healdton Oil and retired from Chemical Pump as a chemical technician. He enjoyed sitting out on the porch drinking coffee and spoiling his four dogs, Slick, Sylvester, Bear and Cookie. Mr. Tadlock was a member of the Courtney United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bertha Sears, Irene Claxton, Christine Pass, and a brother, Homer Tadlock.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Sherry Ann (Curran) Tadlock of the home; son, Bobby Tadlock and wife Jamie of Ringling; daughter Jennifer Higdon and husband James of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Danielle and Justin Voyles, Jadel and Raeanna Higdon, Randall Higdon, Hoss Tadlock, Ciera Patty, Josh and Amy Smith, Savannah and Dennis Williams; great-grandchildren, Jayson Voyles, Jackson Voyles, Case Smith, Mack Smith, and Dennis Williams; many other nieces, nephews, others relatives and a host of friends.

