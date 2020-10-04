The Daily Ardmoreite

Kenneth Allen Smith

A family memorial service for Kenneth Allen Smith, 73, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the City On A Hill, located at 9371 State Highway 199 in Ardmore, Pastor Stan Idell will officiate.

Ken was born May 18, 1947 in Hutchinson, Kan., the son of the late Jack Allen Smith and Florence Geraldine McCalla Cooper. He passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2020 here in Ardmore.

Ken moved here from Coffeyville, Kan., in 1978 and worked as a butcher. He worked for Dicus Foods, Luke's IGA and most of his career was at Ernie's Meat Market. He and the former Pamela Jane Piece were married June 11, 1999 in Ardmore. They were members of The City On A Hill Church.

Ken loved to fish, and was a member of the Old Timers club, where he served as treasurer and the Ardmore Bass Club. He helped organize and run the Tuesday night fishing tournaments on Lake Murray. When he was younger, he belonged to the Archery club and was the state champion indoor shooter for many years. He loved to listen to his girls sing, had a love for kung fu movies. In the last few years, Ken worked for several of the car dealerships delivering cars.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela of the home, daughters, Teresa Nash, Crystal Vanderburg and Karen Roemer; stepchildren Christina Estrada and Talitha Dilbeck; his sister Connie Bickel and brothers David and Donald Smith; along with 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister Sharon Smith.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and Cremation-With-Care was selected.