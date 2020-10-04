The Daily Ardmoreite

Patrick Charles Burson

Patrick Charles Burson passed away at the age of 95, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Ardmore, with Father Kevin Ratterman officiating.

Patrick was born on July 8, 1925, to Ralph A. Burson and Francis (Bordston) Burson in Dallas, Texas. He enlisted to serve his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II and received an honorable discharge on Oct. 24, 1943. He later met and married Elaine Louise Brabec Madison on Sept. 8, 1993, at Phoenix, Arizona. They enjoyed traveling together, living in Arizona and Florida, before moving to Ardmore. Patrick will be remembered for his devotion to his wife Elaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 15 years, Elaine Louise Burson.

Patrick is survived by the devoted staff and friends at the Ardmore Veterans Center.

Visitation will be held at Griffin ~ Hillcrest, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.