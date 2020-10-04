The Daily Ardmoreite

Rex Cleo Billingsley

WILSON — Farewell services for Mr. Rex Cleo Billingsley, 74, of Wilson are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson with son-in-law Mr. Jim McLaughlin officiating. A private inurnment of his ashes will be placed in the Fulton family plot at Bomar Point Cemetery in Wilson. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Rex was born to the late Mr. R.C."Bud" Billingsley and Mrs. Elizabeth Ira (Fulton) Billingsley on Feb. 3, 1946 in Wilson. He departed this life on Thursday Oct. 1, 2020 at his home in Wilson.

Rex was raised in Wilson where he attended school, graduating with the Class of 1964. Mr. Billingsley then voluntarily enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served his country for four years during Vietnam as a clerk. Afterwards he attended college at SOSU, studying Business Management and made the Dean's Honor Roll all four years. During these years he worked as an Air traffic controller at the Ardmore Municipal Airport. Following college, Rex worked for Sonny's Tank Truck Service of Countyline as a diesel mechanic from 1975 until retiring in 1999.

Rex married the former Melba Everett on March 4, 2005 in Marietta. They shared many wonderful years together residing south of Wilson. Rex loved to go deer hunting and was known as an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, and cared deeply for all of his family. Rex also enjoyed working in his pecan bottom and telling stories.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kiwana McLaughlin; and a brother, Wendell Billingsley.

He is survived by his wife, Melba (Splawn) Billingsley of the home; sons, Marty Everett and wife Debbie of Lone Grove; Russell Billingsley of Ardmore; Ryan Billingsley and fiance Taylor Tucker of Ardmore; daughters, Ramona Shapiro and husband Steven of Goldsby, Purity Billingsley of the home; and Laura Hamilton of Lone Grove; son-in-law, Jim McLaughlin and wife April of Lone Grove; sister, Fern Hacker and husband Bill of Guymon; sister-in-law, Lisa Billingsley of Wilson; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Sonny Firestone, the late Dan McDaniel, Marty Everett, Terrell Tucker, Zane Gray, and Johnny Sullivan.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.