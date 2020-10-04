The Daily Ardmoreite

Ted Ward Hasty

Ted Ward Hasty passed away from this life on Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family at his home at the age of 85. Ted was born on Aug. 11, 1935 in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Frances and Thornton Hasty. He married the love of his life Janie Diane Kelly on Dec. 16, 1971 in Vegas, and were married for 48 years until passing.

Ted served in the United States Army as an Infantryman in the late 1950's and worked on one of the first oil drilling rigs above the Arctic Circle at Point Barrow, Alaska. He was active in boxing and gymnastics in his earlier days and became the 1953 California state champion in parallel bars. He was an avid hunter and fisherman which led him and his hounds to assisting the state of California in removing predatory mountain lions. He later participated in some of the first radio-collaring of mountain lions in the state. Ted worked for Joe Brown Co. for 23 years before retiring from Dolese Bros. in Ardmore.

In his later years he enjoyed deer hunting with his crossbow and cat fishing at Lake Texoma. He shared his love of wildlife and dogs with his family and eventually he even came to love cats. He loved to cook and his homemade enchiladas were always a family favorite and everyone often enjoyed the vegetables he loved to grow in his garden. Ted was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in December 1973.

Ted is survived by his wife, Jan Hasty of the home, his two daughters, Jeanie Kessler and son in law Monty Kessler, Lone Grove, and Cheryl Williams and son in law Frankie Williams, Healdton; his sons, Ted A Hasty of Sitka, Alaska; his two sisters, Brenda Hasty of Fillmore, Calif., and Carol Neal of Oxnard, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jenna Hasty, Kaylee Kessler, Jordan Kessler of Lone Grove, and Eva Dauer of Weisman, Germany; four great-grandchildren, Reid Featherston and Gracie Morgan of Lone Grove, and Emilia and Emil Dauer of Weisman, Germany. Ted was preceded in death by his two brothers, Roy and Bob Hasty and his grandson, C.J. Featherston.

The family would like to thank all their friends, neighbors and Hospice for their many acts of kindness during Ted's illness the past few months, a special Thank You to Frankie Williams, the Callis family, and the Massey family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Brother Chad Walker officiating. A time of visitation and support family and friends will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. The family is requesting anyone attending the services to please wear the appropriate facial covering and to practice social distancing. Those that might not be able to attend will be able to view the service live on the Facebook page of Jan Hasty.

Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.