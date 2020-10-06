Death notices for Tuesday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Coleman
Katie Evelyn Webb, 91, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Oct. 3, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Church of Christ in Coleman. Interment to follow at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)
Milo
PNCM Carolyn "Ann" (Rozzell) Graham, 70, of Healdton, retired U.S. Navy, died Oct. 4, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Milo Baptist Church. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)
Ravia
Mary Annette Black, 82, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Oct. 3, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Bullet Prairie Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)