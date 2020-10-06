Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Coleman

Katie Evelyn Webb, 91, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Oct. 3, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Church of Christ in Coleman. Interment to follow at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Milo

PNCM Carolyn "Ann" (Rozzell) Graham, 70, of Healdton, retired U.S. Navy, died Oct. 4, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Milo Baptist Church. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Ravia

Mary Annette Black, 82, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Oct. 3, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Bullet Prairie Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)