Dennis I. Duncan

A Private Family Gathering of Remembrance for Dennis I. Duncan, 72, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Brother Paris Sanders conducting the service. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, for everyone’s safety, the family has asked those in attendance to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Dennis was born June 5, 1948 in Pittsburg, Calif., the son of Donald Duncan and Hazel LaVon Farnsworth Hughes. He passed away after extended illness in a local hospital on Oct. 3, 2020.

Dennis lived in various areas growing up, but fondly loved the desert, where he was a graduate of Eagle Mountain High School, There he met Juanita at the age of 13 years old, truly the love of his life. They were married Sept. 9, 1966. They moved to Ardmore around 1975 and he began his career with the Uniroyal Tire Company, now Michelin, and retired as a tire builder.

Though retired, he never quit working. Dennis enjoyed mowing his lawn and keeping things neat and orderly. He renovated many homes and was gifted with many skills. He was passionate about cars, especially corvettes. Dennis and Juanita were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 17, 1970 in Anaheim, Califo. He enjoyed serving in the Ardmore Congregation, and taking part in the ministry work, and sharing his hope for the future. He loved to travel and spend time with his wife and family.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Juanita, daughters Kimberly Fields and husband Jerry, and Laura Jewell and husband Cameron, and his son Stephen Duncan and wife Anna; sisters, Donna Sanchez and husband Charlie; Linda Haskins and husband Dale, and VeAnna Cook and husband Skip; brothers Ralph Hughes and wife Patricia, and Thomas Hughes and wife Angela; and his grandchildren, Britton Nelson, Kristin Nelson, Haillee Jewell, Ian Duncan, Emily Jewell, Katie Duncan, Cameron Jewell, II; and Samuel Duncan. He was preceded in death by his father Donald, mother and stepfather, Hazel and Raymond Hughes, a brother David Duncan and sisters Fyrne Sharp and Hazel Cox.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to JW.Org.

