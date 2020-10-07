The Daily Ardmoreite

Billy Ray "Bo" McMillen

WILSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Ray "Bo" McMillen, 43, of Healdton, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Assembly of God Church in Wilson with Rev. David Sanders officiating. Interment will follow to Hewitt Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Bo was born April 30, 1977 in Healdton, to Mr. Billy "Bill" Ray McMillen, Sr. and the late Mrs. Linda (Sanders) McMillen. He departed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Healdton.

Bo was raised in Wilson and Healdton areas attending school at Healdton. He began at an early age working for the Chatham Family. He worked for Jimmy Rex Chatham most of his working years. He married April Sanders on April 25, 2018 at Wilson. Bo was a very hard worker, loved to fish, and loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed driving heavy equipment and most of all his truck. Bo loved kids and animals.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Linda Johnson; step-mother, Linda McMillen; and brothers, Jackie Wayne Hill, Paul Gene McMillen and Johnny Ray McMillen.

Bo is survived by his wife, April of the home; daughter, Jadyn McMillen of Wilson; step-son, Creed Fancher of Ardmore; father, Bill McMillen, Sr. of Wilson; step-father, Kenneth Yount; siblings, Nancy Jackson and husband Daryl of Wister, Pamela Carter and husband David of Gainesville, Texas, Frankie McMillen and wife Sheree of Watonga, Tim McMillen and wife Tamara, David McMillen and wife Kelli of Fox, Shawn Williamson and wife Chasity of Blanchard, Eddie Hill and wife Nicki of Velma, Neta Hill of Ardmore, Janna Boyd and husband Chris of Justin, Texas, and Debbie White and husband Leroy of Norman; special nephew, DJ Carter, several other nieces and nephews; and a host other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Creed Fancher, Daryl Jackson, Scott Jones, David McMillen, Eddie Hill and Frankie McMillen. Honorary bearers will be Ken Yount, Jimmy Rex Chatham and David Carter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.