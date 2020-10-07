Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Sharon L. Williamson, 84, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas)

Davis

Billy Howard McNeil, 78, died Sept. 27, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Davis. (Hale’s)

Jimtown

Laneita Jean Denham, 77, Jimtown, logistics coordinator, died Oct. 3, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Jimtown Cemetery ~ Jimtown.