Frances Ellen Flatt

Services for Frances Ellen Flatt, of Leon, are set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Christ Tabernacle Pentecostal Church of Marietta, with Pastor Steve Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the Leon Cemetery under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Frances was born on Aug. 31, 1951 in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Wilburn Perry and Nova Ellen (White) Chapman. She passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at her residence at the age of 69.

Frances grew up in Love County attending Leon Schools. She married Carroll Glenn Flatt on March 3, 1992 in Marietta. Frances worked as a dispatcher for Marietta Police Department for several years before retiring from Falconhead Resort & Country Club in Burneyville, as a security guard. She had many interests from gardening, visiting flea markets, traveling, going on vacations, and tending to her chickens. Frances favorite love was spending time with her grandkids and going to their ball games.

Frances was survived by her husband, Carroll Flatt of the home; son, Nine Spike Metcalf and wife Amy of Chipley, Fla.; daughter, Sheri Michelle Rhoades and husband Ronald of Burneyville; brother, Jimmy Chapman of Mississippi; sister, Diane Gilbert of Marietta, Karen Stofel of Marietta, Darlene Wisebeck of Texas; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Troy Metcalf; sisters, Illeen O’Haver and Bobbie Evans; and brother, Michael Chapman.

Casket bearers are William Frank Rhoades, Jesse James Rhoades, Cheyenne Michelle Rhoades, Brittney JoAnn Metcalf, Olivia Danielle Metcalf, Alexis Mikela Eden, and Isaiah Jade Eden. Honorary bearers are Mr. and Mrs. Potter.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

