Harvey Eugene Taylor

Harvey Eugene Taylor, age 63, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with The Reverend Steve Wall officiating.

Harvey was born on Jan. 18, 1957, in Dickson, Okla., to Jess Wally Taylor and Lillian Sampson Taylor. He graduated from Dickson High School in 1978. He started working at a young age with his father and brothers building fences and bailing and hauling hay. After graduating from high school, he went to work for Winn Dixie for some time. He married Alice Sue Barton at the Lake Murray Chapel on Nov. 5, 1983. He later went to work for Plainview Schools as a custodian and maintenance of grounds. He enjoyed his job so much. He loved everyone he worked with from the administration, to the teachers, coaches, cafeteria workers and support staff. He enjoyed working the football and basketball games. In his spare time, he loved to go to gospel singings and spending time with his family. Loved to fish, long drives in the country and playing horseshoes. He formed many relationships and always had a smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Alice Taylor, brothers, Tommy Johnson, Billy Johnson Sr. and Jimmy Johnson, and sister, Ann Randolph.

Harvey is survived by his daughter, Jessica Lynn Taylor and her fiancé, Aaron Copeland, step-children, Tammy Huey and husband, Craig, of Ardmore, Danny Ezell, Jr., and wife, Renee, of Ardmore, and David Ezell and wife, Misti, of Dickson. 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Brother, Eddie Johnson and wife Lillie, of Ardmore, brother, Freddie Johnson of Madill, and sister, Evelyn Taylor, of Madill, and a host of family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Johnson, Shannon Johnson, James Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Andrew Taylor and Brad Horne. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Johnson, Freddie Johnson, Billy “Big Boy” Johnson, James Thompson and Craig Huey.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Griffin~Hillcrest.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.