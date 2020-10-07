The Daily Ardmoreite

Kay Lynn (McKinney) Smith

Memorial service for Kay Smith is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Daniel Stevens officiating.

Kay Lynn (McKinney) Smith was born Sept. 6, 1962 to Carol (Blackwell) and Ralph McKinney in Houston, Texas. She passed from this life on Oct. 4, 2020 at the age of 58.

Kay was raised in Houston, and graduated from Alief Hasting High School South in the class of 1980. Spent the balance of her life building a family – 11 was her favorite number.

On Jan. 2, 1997, Kay married Randy Smith in Houston. They lived in Ardmore for 10 years until building their dream in Springer 12 years ago. Kay was a truck driver for 28 years and drove more than a million miles. Her last 10 years were with US Foods. She was an active member of the Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.

Kay loved taking crazy road trips and looked forward to whatever adventures came along the way. She was famous for taking care of others, her baking will be dearly missed. Kay loved spending time with her family, and we will carry on her spirit of service. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by Ralph McKinney, Grayson-Charlotte Ann Smith.

She is survived by her husband Randy Smith. Her Mother Carol McKinney. Her siblings, Troy-Kathy McKinney, Erin-Rob Fleischer. Best Friends, Della-Ron Badart, Wanda Evanicky, Beverly Chancellor, Rusty Putman. Her children, Stephen-Nicole Peters, Carolynn-Charles Meredith, Phillip Marshall, John Igo, Kathy-Mark Hendriksen, Joseph Igo, Grayson-Skylar Smith, Jason Smith, Randy Smith, Tasha Korus, James Smith. More than 20 grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.

