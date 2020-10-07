The Daily Ardmoreite

Mark Wesley Little

Memorial services for Mark Wesley Little, 48, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Christ Community Church with Pastor Artie Farve officiating.

Mark was born in Dallas, on April 28, 1972 to Terry and Ginny (Johnson) Little and died unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2020 in Healdton.

Mark graduated from Ardmore High School in 1990 and worked as a Crude Oil Transporter for Gulf Mark. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Ardmore. Mark was an avid golfer and a devoted fan to the Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys. He impacted the life of many through his joyful spirit and warm embrace. Mark never met a stranger and took any opportunity he could to gather with friends and family.

He is survived by his parents Terry and Ginny Little, brother; David Little and wife Angela, and their children Cooper and Paxton; sister, Kelley Simmons and her husband Arnie, their children Cas, Jake, and Anna. The love of his life; Tina Cornish, her daughter Heather Pearson and husband Dusty, and daughter, Brook Butler and husband Chad. Grandchildren; Brightyn Pearson, Dayton Pearson, Paislye Butler, Rayleigh Butler and Ryker Butler, Ex-wife; Teresa Ellis, daughter, Brittany Keeton and her children, Gracie and Audrey Rutledge, son Dalton Keeton and his wife Paige and their children, Raylie, Ellie, and Maryn.

Although Mark will be deeply missed, we know he is resting easy with our Heavenly Father.

