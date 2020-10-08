The Daily Ardmoreite

Clemuel Claude Jones, Jr.

Clemuel Claude Jones, Jr. of Lone Grove, Okla., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 88 years old. One of his last requests was to celebrate his 89th birthday a little early, and his devoted family made it happen. On Oct. 4, 2020, he was visited by all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After months of declining health, he died peacefully within his home with his daughter by his side. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Ash Street Church of Christ in Wilson, Okla., with Jeff Jones Minister officiating and Benjamin Parnacher as eulogist. Interment to follow in Lone Grove Cemetery.

Clem was born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Berwin, Okla., to Lottie Mae (Cullins) Jones and Clemuel Claude Jones, Senior. At an early age, he learned to take on whatever job was available to help support his family. He worked at his family’s store, Wolf Creek Grocery, during the day and watched over oil field leases at night.

At age 14, Clem was critically injured in a fire and with severe burns on both legs. He was one of Oklahoma’s first major burn victim skin graft survivors. Through determination and rehabilitation, Clem overcame this tragic setback and gained his ability to walk again. He was able to return to Lone Grove High School to continue his studies and graduate with the class of 1951.

During his time at Lone Grove, he met the love of his life, LaDella Faye Rabe. The story goes that LaDella caught his eye while they were on a bicycle ride together with a group of friends. After a while, Clem asked LaDella’s girlfriends if they thought she’d go steady with him. Instead of answering, they started to giggle and ran away to tell LaDella that Clem was going to ask her out on a date. By the time he caught up with LaDella and asked her out, she said, “OK. Clem, what took you so long?” They were married on Oct. 31, 1952, and were inseparable for over 60 years.

After graduating high school, Clem continued working in the oil field and later for Joe Brown as a diesel mechanic. In 1976 he became self-employed and opened his own business as Clem Jones Diesel Service, later incorporated on Sept. 22, 1986, as Clem Jones & Sons Diesel Service, Inc. His business specialized in overhauling and rebuilding diesel engines; he grew a loyal customer base and was known as a master mechanic who could solve most issues.

His success as an entrepreneur allowed him to give his children “more than he had” and made it possible for them to attend college. He loved his children and was proud of the people that they grew up to be. His children gave him grandchildren, and he became Granddad. He said that “being Granddad was one of the best parts of his life.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaDella Jones; parents, Lottie Cullins-Jones, Clem Jones, Sr.; siblings, Clifford Jones, Claudie Atkins, Dorothy Atchley, Marguriette Merritt, Rosa Mary Bray, Maurine Tanner; grandchildren, Jones Parnacher.

Clem is survived by his children: LaDena Rae Parnacher, of Lone Grove, Bradley C. Jones, and wife, Carolyn, of Wilson, Jeffrey Wade Jones, and wife, Paula, of Lone Grove, and Gregory Allen Jones and wife, Teresa, of Wilson. 12 grandchildren: Jeremy Parnacher, LaRanda Turner, Benjamin Parnacher, Erin Jacobs, Brittany Darland, Wade Jones, Kyle Jones, Ryan Jones, Tyler Jones, Allyson Jones, Lindsey Jones, and Kaytie Jones. 17 great-grandchildren: Jonah Farve, Dylan Parnacher, Caleb Farve, Laney Parnacher, Layla Turner, Jase Darland, Hudson Jones, Emma Darland, Jonus Parnacher, Ellie Jones, Macie Jones, Abby Darland, Timmy Jacobs, Halley-Marie Jacobs, Weston Jones, Jaxson Jones, and Lincoln Jones. Siblings: Maxine Bahm, Marcella Bray, and David Jones. Numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.