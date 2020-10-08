The Daily Ardmoreite

Helen Louise Clemens

Helen Louise Clemens, 77, of Ardmore, walked into heaven to meet her mom, dad, and Henry on Oct. 5, 2020. Our courageous and much-loved Helen Louise (Goodwin) Clemens was born Feb. 18th, 1943 to the late Riley Goodwin and Alleen Love Galyean Goodwin on their 8th wedding anniversary at Madill, Okla., hospital. She was raised in Madill and graduated from Madill High School in 1961. Helen married Curtis McClendon, the father of her two children, Curtis Leon and Lisa Deann James. Helen has two grandsons Curtis Ray McClendon and Daniel James. One brother Sam Goodwin and wife Charlotte. Nephew Brent Goodwin and two nieces Twila Goodwin and Shannon Chambers. Helen married the love of her life October 1981 Henry Clemens. She loved dancing with Henry all over the country. Helen loved the outdoors, she was an avid deer hunter, road 4-wheelers, motorcycles, and trikes. Helen loved to fish and fly fish in Glover River in Little River in Eastern Oklahoma. She loved to camp and sit around the fire. Helen enjoyed having lunch and visiting with her handpicked sisters, Suzan, Peggy, Edith, Catherine, and Dessie Lynn. She loved spending time with her bonus family, son Mike Powell, granddaughter Ashley Brodersen and great-grandson Blakely who was a granny Helens boy. She worked 23 years at Uniroyal in Michelin in sanitation, stock prep, and on a forklift truck. Helen grew up on a dairy farm, milking cows west of Madill. She enjoyed her Indian heritage and loved to sit and listen to her American Indian flute players.

Casket Bearers: Tommy Shurbet, Mike Willingham, Sammy Massey, Brett Byrne, Mike Powell and Mitchell Pilgrim.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Joe Patterson will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Woodberry-Forest Cemetery, Madill. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.