Sharon Kay (Keith) Cornelison

WILSON — Home going services for Mrs. Sharon Kay (Keith) Cornelison, 68, of Brock are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson with Rev. Derek Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at the Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery.

Sharon Kay was born on Dec. 17, 1951 at Ardmore to the late Mr. Velter Cleveland Keith and Mrs. Nancy Jane (Pierce) Keith. She went to her heavenly home Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020 at Ardmore.

Sharon was raised in the Ardmore area attending school at Plainview. She excelled as a basketball player graduating Plainview High in 1970. Shortly after graduation she married Mr. Dale Cornelison on Aug. 7, 1970 at Lone Grove. They initially made their home in Lone Grove before settling at Brock where they remained.

Sharon worked outside the home at Uniroyal/ Michelin for 28 years, retiring from the tire building department. She loved the country especially having her chickens. She enjoyed playing dominoes and marble games, but most of all cherished the times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon was a member of the Mary Niblack Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ruth Ditto, Janice Cottrell, Arlene Pierce and Ann Kimbro.

Survivors include her husband Mr. Dale Cornelison of the home; son, Jody Cornelison and wife Danyelle of Wilson; daughter, Shara Rae Ratliff of Ardmore; brothers, Velter "Bud" Keith and wife Linda of Lone Grove, Steve Keith of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Gary Keith and wife Sharon of Ardmore, Tony Keith and wife Leslie of Ardmore and Clint Keith and wife Lisa of Lone Grove; sisters, Barbara Anderson and husband Gerald of Springer, Marilyn Welch of Stratford and Carilyn Brintle and husband Randy of Marietta; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Garrett Keith, Greg Keith, Curtis Pierce, Randy Pierce, Steve Smith and Shane Barnes.

Family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Memories and photos may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.