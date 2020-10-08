The Daily Ardmoreite

Sharon L. Williamson

Ardmore ladies golfer, Sharon Lanoe Williamson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at an Ardmore convalescent home, following a period of failing health. Sharon was born Nov. 5, 1935 at Wynnewood, Okla. The daughter of the late Richard Francis and Beadie Mae (Horner) Readnour, Sharon attended schools at Wynnewood and was a member of the Wynnewood High School graduating class of 1953.

Sharon and Max E. Williamson were married here Feb. 23, 1963, they had a collaborative and caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. They were married for 46 years, when Max passed away Feb. 3, 2009.

A member of the First United Methodist Church, Sharon had been employed at the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, for the Seven-Up and Budweiser company before becoming a policy service representative at Watkins Insurance Company for 30 years.

Sharon and Max loved the game of golf and played as often as they could. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association, and for 25 years was an enthusiastic sponsor and promoter of the Holiday Festival in Ardmore.

Sharon is survived by her loving daughter, Vicki Peters; her three granddaughters, Shelby Peters, Samantha Peters and Reese Peters; two great-grandchildren, Braylon and Marley; and her sister, Terry Peters. In addition to her parents and husband, she is now reunited with her sister, Bonnie Nelms, who preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Dr. Alton Fannin. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Thursday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.