David Brent Shepard

HEALDTO — Mr. David Brent Shepard departed this life on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Checotah at the age of 32 years, 6 months, and 29 days. Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Milo Baptist Church in Milo with Rev. Michael "Taco" Sanchez officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton.

David was born to Donna (Hammon) Hathorn on March 7, 1988 in Ardmore. He grew up in Healdton and attended school there, graduating with the class of 2006. David married Ms. Lauran Stephenson on March 2, 2018 in Milo. Together he and Lauran made their home in Ardmore. He was a truck driver and was currently working for Basin Trucking Services. David loved spending time with his children Kaigen and Kymber. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Hammon; and father in law, Randy Stephenson.

David is survived by his wife Lauran Shepard of the home, son, Kaigen Gregg of the home; daughter, Kymber Shepard of the home; mother and stepfather, Donna and Rudolph Hathorn of Healdton; brother, Steven Shepard of Healdton; mother and father in law; Karan and Chris Godwin of Ardmore; grandmother, Marie Hammon of Healdton; sister-in-laws and their husbands, Lindsay Brewer and Zac of Healdton, Lacey Morrow and Ricky of Ardmore, Lesley Wright and Keith of Healdton; and Lexus Stephenson of Ardmore; many uncles, aunts other relatives and a host of friends.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.