Keeron Deron Hain

Funeral services for Keeron Deron Hain, 40, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Abraham Walton. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Keeron Deron Hain was born Oct. 12, 1979 at Sapulpa, Okla., to the late Bonnie Lee Hain and Retha Mae (Williams) Taulton. A resident of Ardmore most of his life, he had been an apprentice in the carpentry and plumbing trades and most recently a cook at Sirloin Stockade. Keeron loved his family and enjoyed going to the casino. He died Sept. 29, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident near Ardmore.

Surviving family includes two sons, Kajuan and Keiontae Williamson; a daughter, KeAnnah Hain; step-children, Keirra Shannon, Lavonte Shannon, Magali Hain and Analiyah Valdez; his sister, Rashonda Williams; three brothers, Mario Hain, Marcus Hain and James Michael Williams; step-sisters, Crystal Scott and Niki Taulton; step-brothers, Darrell Scott and Wash Taulton, Jr.; grandmother, Rayetta Williams; and five grandchildren, Bella, KeHalni, Jayontr, Darvis, and Kahri, a host of aunts, uncles and childhood friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Thomas, Davoris Miller, Samuel Myles, Pete Knight, Cornelius "Boss" Hudson and Rodney Cohee. Honorary bearers include Rusty Washington, Kenneth Taulton, James Michael Williams, Emmitt Pickens, and Santee Stubblefield. Flower girls are Angie Lee Hamilton, Kristy Williams, Naomi Albert and Kendra Williamson Forbes.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Friday evening from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Harvey Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdoudglasfuneralhome.com.