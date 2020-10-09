The Daily Ardmoreite

Mary Rue White

Graveside services for Mary Rue White will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Velma Cemetery (old) in Velma, Okla., with Rev. Jimmy May officiating.

Mary was born May 22, 1924 in Wayne, Okla., to J.J. Stroud and Viola (Doshier) Stroud. She passed from this life on Oct. 6, 2020 in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 96. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting for many years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents J.J. and Viola, brothers; Harold Stroud, Bill Stroud, Joe Stroud and a sister Audrey.

She is survived by her son Jim White and wife Barbara of Conroe, Texas, three grandsons; Dan Slaughter, Jay White, David White, all of Amarillo, Texas, one great-grandson Colton White of Amarillo, Texas, and other numerous relatives and friends.

