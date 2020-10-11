The Daily Ardmoreite

Anita Louise (Sullivan) Gray

Anita Louise (Sullivan) Gray, age 81, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Minister Ron Benedick officiating.

Anita was born in Ponca City, Okla., on Jan. 8, 1939, to Eula Mae (Glover) Sullivan and Audis Ralph Sullivan. She attended and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1957 and went on to be the first girl in her family to graduate from college. Anita graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1961 with a BS in business administration. She met Preston Franchot Gray in Abilene while attending college and following graduation they got married on May 30, 1961. The couple both retired in 1992 from Conoco/DuPont after 20 years of service and moved to Ardmore. Anita and Preston were members of the Church of Christ on Merrick Drive in Ardmore, where she loved to sing. She was a member of Sweet Adelines in Ponca City and later sang in the Ardmore Community Chorale (under the direction of David Hobbs) of Ardmore for over 20 years. She loved going to concerts and especially enjoyed Vince Gill and Garth Brooks as she had a love of country music. Anita was also a fan of gospel music particularly The Gaither Vocal Band. An avid fan of OU and Dallas Cowboys football, she rarely missed a game on TV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Preston Franchot Gray, and two brothers, Paul Wayne Sullivan and Victor Sullivan.

Anita is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Gray) Wilkinson and husband, Gordon of Katy, Texas, Linda Gray MacDonald and husband, Craig, of Brentwood, N.H., and one son, William Preston Gray and girlfriend, Shelley Walker, of Fulshear, Texas, seven grandchildren, Kevin Lee Wilkinson and wife Emily, Dylan Elizabeth MacDonald, William Preston Gray, Jr., Kurt Daniel Wilkinson, Madison Mae MacDonald, Duncan Robert MacDonald, and Sterling Gray, brother, Dale Bernard Sullivan and wife Judy of Norman, Okla., three sisters, Glenna Chamberlin of Tulsa, Okla., Gail Hanoch and husband, John, of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Cheryl Ramsey and husband, Mark, of Georgetown, Texas.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.