Jacobi Shayne Brown

RINGLING — Funeral Services for Jacobi Shayne Brown, 10, of Ringling, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Ringling Community Fellowship Church with Jim and Tina Grounds officiating. Interment will follow to Reck Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Jacobi was born May 12, 2010, in Oklahoma City, to Mr. James Clark and Anna Nicole Brown. He departed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Healdton, Okla.

Jacobi was raised in Wilson and Ringling all of his life. He loved music and was always singing along. He could be a little joker at times playing tricks. Jacobi remembered everyone he met, always being a happy boy who had a smile that lit up a room. He loved being around his family, and Jacobi was the perfect little boy. He was a member of the Ringling Community Fellowship Church.

Preceding him in death are his great-grandparents, John and Bea Blodgett and grandfather, Paul Clark.

Jacobi is survived by his mother, Niki Brown of Oklahoma City, father, James Clark and wife Katie, Healdton; his momma, Misty Dyer and Nate O'Quain of Ringling, dad, Wesley "Bo" Dyer; siblings, Jordan Lawson, Dustan and Kaydence Colson, Emma, Jayden, Makenzie and Benjamin Clark; grandparents, Anna Blodgett, Billy Vanbuskirk; Terry and Becky Brown; Angela Clark; Minnie and Jim Blodgett, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Nate O'Quain, Jody Blodgett, Austin Blodgett, Terry Brown, Joseph Brown, and Benjamin Greer. Honorary bearers will be Rodney Folsom, Wesley "Bo" Dyer and Dean Dyer.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m., at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

