Norma Jean (Adams) Rutledge

WILSON — Mrs. Norma Jean (Adams) Rutledge, 81, of Wilson was born on April 1, 1939, in Wilson, to the late Mr. Louie Vassil Adams and Mrs. Susie Alice (Griffin) Adams. She departed peacefully from this life at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Per Norma's wishes, there will be no services.

Norma was raised in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School in 1957. She married Mr. Olen Beck in November of 1957. To this union they were blessed with two children, Vonda and Russell. Later, Norma married Mr. Rex Rutledge on Dec. 27, 1968, in Ardmore at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Robert and Valerie. Norma had worked as a telephone operator in Oklahoma City and for Stromberg Carlson before devoting her time as being a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles, but she especially enjoyed being around her family. Norma was a member of the Wilson First Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death are her parents. Sister, Tommy Lou Idleman; brothers, Jack, Billy, Dicky and Bobby Adams; and she is survived by her brother, Lynn Adams and wife Mary and sister, Judy Glasco.

Norma is survived by her loving husband, Rex of the home; children, Vonda Meadows and husband Mike, Russell Beck and wife Tori, Robert Rutledge and wife Holly and Valerie St. Clair and husband Larry; 10 grandchildren, Hillary Beck, Josh Beck, Abby Beck, Paige Ledbetter and husband Colten, Ashley Rutledge, Lacy Rutledge, Nathan St. Clair, Kalli St. Clair, Katie St. Clair and Lexi Meadows; one great-grandchild, Baby Ledbetter; and a host of other family and friends.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.