The Daily Ardmoreite

Beryl Leeman McDonald

Beryl Leeman McDonald, 92, of Ardmore, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 24, 1927, in Texhoma, Texas, to the late Carl and Tressie McDonald. Beryl attended grade school in Madill, Okla., and met his first wife, Joyce on the square in front of the old movie theater. They were married on June 25, 1949, and spent the next 53 years deeply in love before Joyce passed away in 2002. Beryl married his second wife Maggie Greenway on March 13, 2003, and they spent 15 years together before Maggie’s passing. He was a hard-working man and spent most of his life as a mechanic, working for Ardmore Public Schools and later Dickson Public Schools before his retirement. He spent some time teaching transmission repair at the vo-tech in Ardmore. In his free time Beryl enjoyed raising cattle and growing enormous gardens. He especially prided himself on his watermelon patch. His kids and grandkids spent many hours shelling peas and shucking corn under the shade tree. He was a devout member of the Oakview Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.

He is survived by son: Kenneth and Linda McDonald of Ardmore, Daughter: Joyce Fullingim of Ardmore. Grandchildren: Jana and Danny Lee of Lone Grove, Jeana and John Garcia of Kingston, Jan and Craig Williams of Edmond, James and Jennifer Fullingim of Madill. As well as 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Beryl was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, two brothers, Earl and Sherl McDonald, and one sister Theda Webb.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to his personal caregivers; Starr Moore, Angeli Ivey, and Nicole Petersen.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Cross Timbers Hospice.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Watts Funeral Home in Madill.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14th at the McMillan Cemetery. Joe Patterson will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Honorary Bearers: Justin O’Shields, Kenneth O’Shields, Ethan Davis, Derek Parker, John Cooper, Kaleb Foster.