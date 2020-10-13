Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Clyde Mason, 85, of Ardmore, died Oct. 11, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Fillmore

Terra James, 43, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Oct. 11, 2020. Services are10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Sandy Creek Church, Fillmore, Okla. (DeArman-Clark)

Milburn

Marvin Smither, 72, Milburn, juvenile affairs, died Oct. 8, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Milburn First Baptist Church, Milburn. Interment will follow at Condon Grove Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Sulphur

Joe Eddy, Jr., 60, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Chapel of Crossway Baptist Church. (DeArman)

Russell DeWayne Scaff, 79, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Rita Anthony, 70, Milburn, homemaker, died Oct. 11, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)