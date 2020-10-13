Death notices for Wednesday
DEATHS
Ardmore
Clyde Mason, 85, of Ardmore, died Oct. 11, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)
Fillmore
Terra James, 43, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Oct. 11, 2020. Services are10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Sandy Creek Church, Fillmore, Okla. (DeArman-Clark)
Milburn
Marvin Smither, 72, Milburn, juvenile affairs, died Oct. 8, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Milburn First Baptist Church, Milburn. Interment will follow at Condon Grove Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)
Sulphur
Joe Eddy, Jr., 60, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Chapel of Crossway Baptist Church. (DeArman)
Russell DeWayne Scaff, 79, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)
Tishomingo
Rita Anthony, 70, Milburn, homemaker, died Oct. 11, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)