John William Thompson

Funeral services for John Thompson, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church Weatherford, Okla., with Earl Stephenson officiating. Burial will follow at New Zion Cemetery in Atoka, Okla., at 5 p.m. under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home.

John William Thompson was born to John and Patricia (Graham) Thompson on Dec. 13, 1952, in Frankfurt, Germany and on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, our loving father, husband and Poppy, passed away at age 67.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1975. He was involved in the banking industry for 45 years. On Aug. 17, 1973, he married Linda Sue Campbell. They raised two sons, Jason and Justin.

John loved watching sports, especially when his sons or grandchildren were playing, playing his guitar, and teaching Sunday school. He loved having “special time” with his grandchildren. Whether he was playing with his kids or grandkids, working in the bank, at church, or laying in a hospital bed, John loved entertaining people and making others laugh. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia. He is survived by his father, John, wife Linda, his son Jason and wife Rachel of Piedmont, Okla., his son Justin and wife Tara of Marlow, Okla., his granddaughter Moriah, his grandsons Zach, Nathan, Trenton and Ty, and his sister Toni Ashlock of Woodward, Okla., and numerous friends and family members.