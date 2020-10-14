The Daily Ardmoreite

Clyde G. ”Gib” Mason

Clyde G. ”Gib” Mason was born Oct. 3, 1935, to Edna I. (Wharry) and Gilbert D. Mason in Blackwell, Okla. He passed from this life on Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 85.

Gib was raised in Tonkawa, Okla., where he attended Tonkawa High School graduating in the class of 1954. Upon graduation he attended college and enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard. He served eight years in the guard obtaining the rank of Seargent First Class. Gib obtained a business degree from Oklahoma City University in 1962. After college Gib worked for Conoco in the Oklahoma City area. On Feb. 1, 1974, he married Mary Beth “Betsy” Broderick in Oklahoma City. Gib had four children, Christie, Amy, Rhonda, and Scott. They moved to Ardmore in 1979 and he began work for Holden Energy. Gib and Betsy became members of the Mary Niblack Baptist Church in the late 80’s.

In his free time Gib enjoyed tending to horses. Except for a few years, Gib always had one or two horses his whole adult life. In 1994 Gib was able to purchase Oklahoma Fuel, a well-known stallion. He fulfilled a lifelong dream by reintroducing Fuel in the 1995 breeding season and bred many mares until Fuel passed in 2000.

Gib loved spending time with his family. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren's birthdays were among his favorite things to celebrate. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Gib was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Edna Mason.

He is survived by his wife Betsy Mason of the home; daughters Christie Jean and her husband Mike Wennersten of Burns Flat, Amy Lynn Flowers and her husband Jeremy of Ardmore, and Rhonda Irene Luper of Burns Flat; son Gilbert Scott Mason of Burns Flat; grandchildren Justin Hall, Bryan Hall, Matthew Hall, Kevin Luper, Cody Luper, Tara Harris, Tyler Mason, Cody Flowers, Cooper Flowers, Cori Crawford, and Jamie Willis; and 19 wonderful great-grandchildren.

Justin Hall, Bryan Hall, Matt Hall, Kevin Luper, Cody Luper, Tyler Mason, Cody Flowers, and Cooper Flowers will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15th at the Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church with Derek Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.