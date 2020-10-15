The Daily Ardmoreite

Audie Melvin John

Audie Melvin John, age 69, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Oklahoma City. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Concord Cemetery with The Reverend Jay Mule officiating.

Audie was born in Lawton, Okla., on July 31, 1951, to Andy John and Vella (Sampson) John. He attended Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, Okla., and then Haskell Indian School in Lawrence, Kan. He worked in construction for a time, and then worked for Michelin Tire Company before working at Gold Mountain Casino. Audie started a landscaping company where he has been self-employed since. Due to poor health, he was forced into an early retirement. He loved to play the piano and steel guitar. Audie would travel through out the area to perform at numerous church singings. He will be remembered for his art and was accomplished at drawing. Audie loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Donnie John and Jimmy Lee John, and sister, Anita John, two young brothers and an infant sister.

Audie is survived by children, Amy John, Stanley John, and Toby John. Five grandchildren: Nydia John, Adrianna Ramirez, Jose Ramirez, Angelica Alvarez, and Nina Sue Calva, two sisters, Irma Ned and Aneda Perez. Numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

