Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Floyd Ray "Sonny" "Pops" Gentry, 83, Lone Grove, retired Uniroyal Tire Company. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Juanita Hughes, 95, of Ardmore, retired middle school teacher, died Oct. 14, 2020. Services are pending at Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Patsy Douglas-Washington, 67, died suddenly Sept. 28, 2020. Private services are 1 p.m. Saturday, at Clearview Cemetery. (Kirk)

Dickson

James Roy Lindsey, 63, Carter County Courthouse maintenance, died Oct. 14, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Dickson First Baptist Church. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. (Harvey-Douglas)