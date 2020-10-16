The Daily Ardmoreite

Fred Tayar Sr.

After 100 blessed and fun filled years, Fred Tayar Sr. passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, peacefully at his home after a brief illness. Fred was born on July 10, 1920, in Healdton, Okla., to Frank and Emily (Massad) Tayar.

Fred was raised in Healdton along with his eight brothers and sisters where they all worked in the family store "E. Tayars." After graduating high school, Fred attended Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, Okla. Fred enlisted in the Army on Nov. 23, 1942, and was honorably discharged Dec. 13, 1945.

After his tour in WWII, Fred met and married Arvanell Jackson on April 19, 1953 and with this marriage he gained a daughter, Terry Jackson McElroy. Fred and Arvanell (Nell) settled in Ardmore, where Fred owned and operated several service stations. During this time Fred and Nell welcomed a son Fred Tayar II and daughter Beverly.

Fred had an entrepreneurial spirit and in 1957 he decided that with all the oil activity going on in the southern part of Oklahoma that Healdton needed a motel. Star Motel was built north of Healdton and Fred and Nell moved their family back to Healdton where they owned and operated the motel until 1974. In 1968, Fred had an opportunity to purchase tank trucks and Healdton Tank Truck Service was formed and the company continues today with Beverly and her husband Glen Mitchell owning and operating it under Mitchell Tank Truck Service. Fred never quit working in the oil industry and could be found working in his office until the last few weeks.

Fred and Nell had a love to travel and one of their favorite trips was an annual trip to the horse races in Ruidoso, N.M. Fred's love of horse racing never ended and he enjoyed going to the races as often as he could. In 1995, Fred moved to Ardmore and could be found most days enjoying his other love, a nice round of golf with many friends. Fred had a love for the summer months and enjoyed growing tomatoes and figs each year and giving them to his friends, neighbors, and family.

Fred was loved by many and remained close relationships with his many nieces and nephews and many friends he met in his 100 years of life. Fred was extremely close to his children and his grandchildren and the last 15 years his great-grandchildren all who will miss him dearly.

Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life Arvanell on Jan. 15, 1990, and by his parents Frank and Emily and his siblings, Zeke, Josephine, Joe, Edith, Marjorie, Marguerite, Tenel and Ernie and daughter in law Teresa Dixon Tayar. Fred is survived by son Fred Tayar II and wife Belynda and their children Tiffany and husband Tim Holden, and son Austin Bridges. Daughter Beverly and husband Glen Mitchell and daughter Olivia and husband Michael Robinson. Daughter Terry McElroy and children Robin and Michael. Great-grandchildren Ava, Lilla, and Afton Holden, and Reid and Leighton Robinson.

We know one day the family left behind will be reunited with those who depart in front of us. We know that Fred's health has been restored and he has been reunited with his sweetheart along with the rest of his family. We will forever hold them dearly in our hearts.

We want to thank Ideal Home Health Care for continued care and kindness also to Cross Timbers Hospice for your care and compassion during this last week and a special thank you to the team of nurses who stayed around the clock in his last few days. A very special thank you goes to Sandra Lee who has been an assistant to Fred the last eight years.

The family will host visitation of Fred at Craddock Funeral home at 525 S. Commerce Street, Ardmore, Oklahoma, starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 501 W Main Street, Ardmore, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 145 Gulf Street, Healdton, Oklahoma.

Pallbearers will be Tim Holden, Michael Robinson, Austin Bridges, Tenel Tayar, Mark Tayar and Joey Tayar. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Dunn, Dale Gaither, Bill Davis, Richard Walters, Phil Ross and Stan Middleton.

The family would like to thank everyone for the many prayers, calls and texts during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers we would like to ask that donations be made in Fred's honor to the First United Methodist Church in Healdton.