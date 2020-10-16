The Daily Ardmoreite

George W. Walker

Graveside services for George W. Walker will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Provence Cemetery with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating.

George was born Dec. 27, 1950, at Lake, Miss., to John T. Walker and Allilee (Kuykendall) Walker. He passed from this life on Oct. 13, 2020, in Ardmore at the age of 69.

He and Debra Davis were married on April 11, 1998.

George was preceded in death by his parents John and Alliliee Walker; three Brothers Tommy Walker, John Sydney Walker, and William Andrew “Andy” Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Walker of the home, daughters, Cheryl Sherman and husband, Jon of Lone Grove, Rachael Behrens and Stephen Yow of Ardmore, sister; Nancy Hawkins and husband, Brian of Louisiana; grandchildren, Abigail Bond and Calvin Kliven; nephew, Terry Walker and husband, Jose of Dallas; and other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Walker, Landon Richardson, Lauren Walker, Justin Yeager, Calvin Kliven, Stephen Yow, Jesse and Ross Morgan and Ocie Lee Davis.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.