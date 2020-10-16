The Daily Ardmoreite

Norma Jean (Brown) Vanderburg

MILO — Funeral Services for Mrs. Norma Jean (Brown) Vanderburg, 88, of Springer are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Milo Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will follow at Milo Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Norma was born June 17, 1932, in Ardmore to the late Mr. Thomas Granville Brown and Mrs. Myrtle Levi (Milson) Brown. She departed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Ardmore.

Norma graduated from Graham High School moving to California for a short while working for a telephone company before moving back to this area. She married Mr. Aaron Gene Vanderburg on Nov. 21, 1952, at Lone Grove. They resided in Healdton before settling in Milo for the majority of their time together. Norma went to work for Stromberg Carlson at the air park, then Merle Norman store, in which she loved before working at B.L. Owens and later at Stolfa Brothers, retiring from there. Norma always took pride in cleaning Milo Baptist Church, and loved cooking in the Kitchen. She loved all of her family very much and felt especially blessed when her grandson T.J. was born. Norma was a member of Milo Baptist Church for over 65 years.

Preceded her in death are her parents; son, Ronnie Vanderburg on May 7, 2006; husband, Aaron on Dec. 6, 2017; sisters, Allene Bowden, Myrtle Stewart, and Janie Roller; and a brother, Buddy Brown; niece, DeAnn Forsythe and nephews, Neil Brown, Tom Brown, Leonard Wayne Dodd and Curtis Ramsey; numerous other in laws and family.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Debbie Cryer and husband Terry of Ardmore; daughter in law, Kenna Vanderburg of Dickson; brother, Wayne Brown and wife JoAnn of Wilson; grandchildren, T.J. Allen of Dickson, Lauren Vesley of Ada and Lindsey Rude of Utah; and by a host of other family and friends.

Casket bearers will be Red Clour, Kenneth Spigner, Joe Oakman, Rob Tidwell, Jackie Hartman, and Mark Harding.

Honorary bearers are Dillon Payne and Mike Bynum.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.