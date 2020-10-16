The Daily Ardmoreite

Rita Mae Cullum

A Gathering of Remembrance for Rita Mae Cullum, 81, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Graveside rites will follow at McAlister Cemetery in Overbrook, Okla., with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating.

Due to the Covid-19, the family has requested those in attendance to, please practice social distancing; and to please bring a chair if you need to sit during the graveside service.

Rita was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Orr, Okla., to the late Roy Omer and Mable Audrey Gothard Stubbs. In 1941 the family moved to the Overbrook community where she attended school and was a graduate of the Greenville High School. Rita then attended Business College in Grayson County, Texas for two years.

Rita and Albert Cullum were married, Sept. 18, 1955, in Ardmore. The parents of three sons, Jerry, Mike and Larry, they were married for over 60 years when Albert preceded her in death on June 17, 2016. They had a collaborative and caring relationship that was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other.

Rita was a member and tireless and selfless volunteer at the Southwest Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for over 50 years. She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the area for many years and followed in the footsteps of her mother who had been the post-mistress at the Overbrook post office; where she served as a clerk and became the officer in charge until retiring.

Following a period of failing health, Rita passed away at The Tuscany Village, in Oklahoma City on Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 81 years, ten months and 29 days.

Rita is now reunited with her parents, husband, Albert; her brothers, Charles, Gene, Omer, and Jerry Stubbs and sister, Serena Taylor that preceded her in death.

Rita is survived by her three sons and their wives, Jerry and Carol Cullum of Edmond; Mike and Elaine Cullum of Moore, and Larry and Jennifer Cullum of Grand Prairie, Texas; her sister, Polly Bell of Plano, Texas; as well as the eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that she loved dearly, Tara, Megan, Garrett, Alex, Nathan, Sarah, Kendra and Austin; Mikaila, Damian, Mia, Onyah, Malachi, Aidan, Braden and Emily; a host of nieces and nephews.

Rita Mae Stubbs Cullum will be missed, but not forgotten.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory; where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.