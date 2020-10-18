Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Melissa L. Manghan, 57, event coordinator at the Goddard Center, died on Oct. 17, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Edward Joseph Zalko, 103, retired Lt. Colonel USAF, died on Oct. 16, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Hickory

Margaret Sledd, 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hickory Baptist Church. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)