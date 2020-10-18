Death notices for Sunday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ardmore
Melissa L. Manghan, 57, event coordinator at the Goddard Center, died on Oct. 17, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)
Edward Joseph Zalko, 103, retired Lt. Colonel USAF, died on Oct. 16, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)
Hickory
Margaret Sledd, 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hickory Baptist Church. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)