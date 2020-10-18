The Daily Ardmoreite

Floyd R. "Pops" Gentry

Funeral services for Floyd Ray Gentry will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, conducted by Rev. David Gardner, pastor of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at McAlister Cemetery, Overbrook, with the assistance of Jerrod, Jordan, David, Rick and Tony Gentry, and Dakota Coop serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers include Dewayne Stevenson and Michael Reynolds.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Floyd, affectionately called "Sonny" was born Dec. 6, 1936 to the late Archie E. and Grace Elaine (Fomby) Gentry at Carter (Beckham County) Oklahoma. The family moved to this area and Floyd attended Plainview schools, graduating from PHS with the class of 1955.

Floyd was a member of the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church and was a retired twenty-eight year employee of the Uniroyal Tire Co. He also farmed and ranched; an avid horseman he enjoyed calf and team roping. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

Floyd was deeply loved by his daughter, Cindy Gentry, and son, David Gentry and was "Pops" to his grandchildren Jessica Coop, Jerrod Gentry, Jordan Gentry and great-grandson, Dakota Coop, they were the apple of his eye. He is also survived by three sisters, Doras Richards, Betty McBeth and Peggy Knisley, his brother, Jimmy "Bud" Gentry; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Surrounded by his loving family, Floyd passed away at his Lone Grove residence Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. In addition to his parents, he rejoins an infant brother, Jackie and a niece, Laura Dee Rose, that preceded him in death.

