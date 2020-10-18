The Daily Ardmoreite

Henry Ace Kale

Funeral Services for Henry Ace Kale are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Kirby officiating. The family will host a visitation on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Craddock Funeral Home.

Henry “Hank” Ace Kale, Jr, was born July 13, 1929, in Dillard, Okla. to Henry and Lurena (Cheatle) Kale. He passed this life on Oct. 15, 2020, in Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

After graduating from Dundee High School, Hank went to Murray State College for two years before serving his country in the United States Army as a Sargent First Class. He and Marsha Terry were married on Nov. 11, 1972, in Madill, Okla. He worked as a Receiving Foreman for Uniroyal/Michelin for 24 years. He was an active member of Southwest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Kale; son, Mark Kale and his wife, Teri of Frisco, Texas: grandson, Garrett Kale; granddaughter, Elizabeth Roach and her husband, Kyle and their son Brooks Henry Roach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, Wilson “Curly” D. Kale, Claywood “Tex” Kale, Douglas Kale, Jack Kale, Kenneth “Chee” Kale and Carrol Wayne “Buck” Kale; three sisters, Ramona”Mema” Slater, Helen “Cassie” Stokes and Melba “Sophie” Reid.

Pallbearers will be Garrett Kale, Kyle Roach, Jeff Newlin, Travis Grinstead, Doyle Smith, and Johnny Epley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Men of Southwest Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.