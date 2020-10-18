The Daily Ardmoreite

James Bryan Spivey

Graveside services for James Bryan Spivey will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Ringling Memorial Cemetery in Ringling with Reverend Waylon Dancer officiating. Viewing will be Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Laurel Funeral Home, 665 Fifth Street, Healdton, Oklahoma. Remembrances and condolences may be left for the family at www.laurelfuneralhome.com.

Bryan of Healdton, was born Thursday, Feb. 18, 1932, in Wilson, Okla., to Frank Hubert and Rennie Winona Watkins Spivey and died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 88 years, 7 months and 26 days.

Bryan was a busy man having a hand in many ventures over the years; he had worked as a Farmer & Rancher, he worked as a Roughneck in the oilfield as a driller, he was a United Methodist Minister and was a Funeral Director and Embalmer and had owned seven different funeral homes in Beggs, Mounds, Silver City, Lordsburg, Ringling, Healdton and Wilson. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wilson, was a Mason, a Lions & Kiwanis Club member, he was an Honorary Member of the FFA and was a member of the VFW, having served during the Korean War in the Navy as a Medic. Bryan was very proud of his Chickasaw Heritage and was a member of the Chickasaw Warrior Society.

Bryan married Gayle Miller on Nov. 5, 1951, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 11, 2000. He is also preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Hubert Girdwood “Tankie” Spivey and Danny Spivey. He is survived by his daughters; Kealise Linville and her husband Danny of Sulphur and Leah Carver and her husband Butch of Paden; grandchildren, Chance Linville, Bryna Anderson and Ty Spivey Carver; great-grandchildren, Macyn Anderson, Cade Anderson, Luke Linville, Dannie Linville, Ryder Carver and Sloan Carver.