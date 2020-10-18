The Daily Ardmoreite

James Roy Lindsey

Longtime Carter County employee, James Roy Lindsey, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital of Ardmore. James was born April 16, 1957, at Ardmore to the late Jack Lindsey and Reba Orsack Lindsey. The family lived in the Dickson community, where James attended school and graduated from Dickson High School in 1975.

James and the former Donna Stark were married June 3, 2000, and became the parents of four children, Mindy, Shyla, Conner and Jack "J.T." They had celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary earlier this year.

James was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dickson. He had been a faithful employee of Carter County for twenty-two years, working in the maintenance of the Carter County Courthouse. James had a special love his home, family and farm. He deeply enjoyed working with his cattle and in his garden; and particularly the time he spent doing Lego's with his son. The memories he made with his family will be cherished forever.

James is survived by his loving wife, Donna Lindsey; their children, Mindy Bradford, Shyla Lindsey, Conner Lindsey and Jack "J.T." Lindsey; his brother, David Lindsey and wife, Lawanda, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is now reunited with his parents.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Dickson, conducted by Rev. John Hatfield.

Burial in Provence Cemetery will be with the assistance of Randy Stark, John Stark, Joe David McReynolds, Cameron McReynolds, Jacob Wood and Jason Lindsey, serving as pallbearers.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.