Jimmie (Jim) Dale Brown SR

Jimmie (Jim) Dale Brown SR passed from this life into the waiting arms of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sept. 16, 2020, at the ST Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., after complications of heart disease.

Jim was born in Blair, Okla., on May 11, 1948, to Rev. James Orlow Brown and Betty Jo Brown. Jim began his career as a chemist at Standard Oil in Pascagoula, Miss., in 1966 and moved his family to Ardmore in July of 1970 to take over the Hamburger Inn Restaurant his Uncle Ernest and Aunt Lillian Brown founded in 1938. Jim served the Ardmore community, volunteering as a Deputy Sheriff and as an Auxiliary Policeman. Jim was a serial entrepreneur, and in addition to restaurants his other interests included real estate, automotive and boating retail. Later in life Jim became a member of Allstate Insurance Disaster Team as an insurance adjuster, where he led teams and forged meaningful friendships and was able to do what he loved best, to help people.

Jimmie was a man of adventure, daring and a teller of good stories. He enjoyed fishing, diving, flying and boating. Anything on, under, over or near the water was where he felt at home. A success in multiple industries his stories were always about people. He brought laughter into the room and when someone needed help, he was there. Jimmie had a love for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the waters where his uncle Thomas Rockwell took him shrimping on the Mama Lou. Now those two could tell a story but you couldn't predict who would finish it. Dad said to me that he was not afraid to meet his maker because he was right with God. He wanted for those he loved to also find peace with God.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Rev. James Orlow Brown and Betty Jo Brown. Jim is survived by his sister Phyllis Rathbone and brother Bradley Brown, his son, Jimmie Dale Brown, Jr, his grandchildren Tristan Brown, Amanda Le and Julian Busteed-Brown, and his great-grandchildren Olivia and Kira and his step son Trey Hulsey and his step granddaughter Samantha Hulsey.