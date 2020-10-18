The Daily Ardmoreite

Juanita May Hughes

Juanita May Hughes was born Feb. 28, 1925, to Alice (Lankford) and R. H. “Top” White in Knox City, Texas. She passed from this life on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 95.

Juanita was a graduate from Carbon High School in central Texas. Upon graduation she enrolled in Ranger Junior College. Juanita came to Ardmore as a Santa Fe Railroad telegrapher apprentice. She then decided to stay and worked as a bookkeeper for C.B. Means Auto Parts until her marriage to Leonard Hughes on Nov. 26, 1946. From this marriage they had one son, Kelly David Hughes. They moved to New Orleans, where Juanita obtained a teaching certificate from Our Lady of the Holy Cross. After the passing of her husband, Juanita moved back to Ardmore and began teaching at Plainview Middle School in 1974. She remained at Plainview until her retirement in 1992. Juanita was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Ardmore.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, R. H. and Alice White; husband Leonard Hughes; son Kelly David Hughes; sisters-in-law Marie O’Dell and Barbara Shellenberger.

She is survived by her grandson Jason Wheaton and his wife Kim of Palm Harbor, Fla.; great-grandchildren Lane, Amber, and Riley; nephews John O’Dell, Jim O’Dell, and Sam O’Dell; nieces Cynthia Powers, Cathy Shellenberger, and Carol Duncan; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20th, at Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson.

