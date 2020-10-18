The Daily Ardmoreite

Kenneth Leon Dotson

Ken Dotson passed away peacefully with family by his side on Oct. 11, 2020, at his home.

Kenneth Leon Dotson was born on Feb. 8,1942, in Ellinwood, Kan., to George and Hazel (Farmer) Dotson. Ken was raised in California and Fort Cobb, Okla.

At the age of 18 Ken entered the US Navy where he served four years aboard the USS ORISKANY CVA34 Aircraft Carrier in the aviation Dept. during the Vietnam War. After his service Ken moved to Taft, Calif., where he met and married Arlean Fernadinze. This union produced two daughters Marla and Gina.

In 1967 Ken rode his motorcycle and moved back to Oklahoma, where he met Jackie Bridgeman and the couple had his 3rd daughter Kenna Dotson.

In October 1975, Ken met and married the love of his life Flora 'Flo' (Price) Beller. Flo brought three more daughters to Ken's life, Melinda, Melissa, and Melody.

Ken started Dirt Track Racing in the 60's and continued to race eventually getting into Drag Racing in the 70's, where he had many accomplishments including winning The Winston Cup and the NHRA Super Comp World Championship in 1980. He was also inducted into the Ardmore Dragway Hall of Fame in 2009.

Ken was also an avid Pool player. He was best known for his ability to sink the 8ball (almost every time) on the break in 8Ball Pool Play. He and Flo were also ranked 17th in the World in Scotch Doubles.

Ken owned and operated several businesses over the years including, Ken's Paint and Detail, Ken's Body Shop, Dotson Motor Company, a Gas Station and 4 Aces Saloon (with daughter Kenna).

In 1996 after Flo's Passing Ken moved to their land in the Arbuckle Mountains and became a Rancher where he lived until his passing.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents George Dotson, Calvin, and Hazel Duncan. Love of his life Flo Dotson. Brother in Law Bill Trivett and nephew Michael Davis.

Ken leaves behind six daughters Kenna Dotson and husband Denny of the home, Marla Jones (Margaret) of San Diego, Gina Bishop (Jason) of Knightdale, N.C., Melinda Boyer (Johnny) of Dickson, Melissa Gray (John) of Dickson, Melody Beller of Madill, 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Three sisters Lavern Trivett of Taft, Leta Davis (Roy) of Plant City, Fla., Sandra Pruitt (JoBen) of Gene Autry.

Memorial Services will be held at ARDMORE DRAGWAY at 10 a.m. Oct. 24, 2020, in Springer, Okla.