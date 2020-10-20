The Daily Ardmoreite

Charlotte (Glover) Pelton

Charlotte (Glover) Pelton, age 72, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, of Madill, Okla., in Denton, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Freeman officiating.

Charlotte was born on Dec. 27, 1947, to Thomas E. Glover, Jr. and Carolyn (Carter) Glover. She lived in Madill all her adult life. She worked at Lake Texoma Lodge for almost 30 years and retired from the State of Oklahoma. Charlotte will be remembered for her devotion to family and would care for them in their final hour of need. She loved gardening, fishing and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gary Lynn Glover, Leon Glover and Clarence Jacobs, and sisters, Judy Faulkner and La Verne Freeman.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Karen Heath, of Pauls Valley, Okla., and son, Richard Pelton and wife Tisa of Madill.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.