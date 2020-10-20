The Daily Ardmoreite

Mary Nell (Albin) Willis

RINGLING — Mrs. Mary Nell (Albin) Willis departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family in Lone Grove. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery in Ringling with Bro. Jimmy Morris officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Mary was born on Aug. 12, 1926, to the late Mr. Moses Albin and Mrs. Bunzy (Williamson) Adair. She had lived most of her life in Ringling.

Mary attended beauty school and was a licensed beautician. She also worked for Stromberg-Carlson for several years. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Ringling and would play the piano for their meetings. Mary was a talented person and always enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, crossword puzzles and playing bingo. When her kids were young she was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Den mother and always loved spending time with her children. Mary loved to roller skate and could dance all over in skates. She is of the Christian faith.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Willis; son, James Albert "Jimmy" Willis Jr.; brothers, Sonny Albin, Glen Albin, Delbert Adair, and Jerry Monk.

She is survived by her son, Ricky Willis and his wife Mina of Tulsa; daughter, Barbara Throneberry and her husband Lester of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Shelley Reed and husband Jonnie of Lone Grove; Michael Throneberry and wife Jennifer of Lone Grove, David Throneberry of Lone Grove; Wynette Richardson and husband Eddie of Tulsa, and James Willis and wife Jessica of Tulsa; 19 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

