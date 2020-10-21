The Daily Ardmoreite

Asynthia Swan Long

In consideration of the current health situation, a small private family only memorial service will take place for Asynthia Swan Long at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, Okla., with Pastor Brett Alberda officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home. A Facebook live feed will be made available for the extended family and many friends she had in the community. Final resting place for Asynthia’s ashes, will be in an urn placed on her father’s grave in Emmanuel Episcopal Cemetery located on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in White Horse, S.D.

Asynthia was born on Oct. 25, 1938, on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation to Abel Aaron Swan and Minerva (Miner) Swan, she passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her residence in Marietta at the age of 81.

Asynthia was married twice, first married to Bobie Carl Brown on Jan. 13, 1961, and he preceded her in death in 1979. Born to this union were Carl Glen, William Jackson, Cynthia Mae, John Aaron and Jaime Lynn. She then married the love of her life, Jerry Wayne Long in 1992 in Marietta. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Asynthia was preceded in death by both her husbands; son, William Jackson; her parents; a brother; and two sisters.

Survivors include her children, Carl G. Brown, Cynthia M. Joiner, John A. Brown, and Jaime L. Ryan; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Honorary bearers are G.W. Flanagan, Ralph Ryan, Jack Joiner, Christopher Ryan, Tyler Rex, Jack Joiner, VIII, Justin Brown, Michael Brown, and Jarren Nine.

The family suggests any memorial donations be made to the Chickasaw Senior Citizens Center of Ardmore or the Contingency Fund at the Eastside Baptist Church of Marietta.

