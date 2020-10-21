The Daily Ardmoreite

Craig Edward Reynolds

Craig Edward Reynolds died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Medical City Dallas surrounded by his family. Craig had battled Covid-19 for six weeks until he succumbed to ARDS. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park

Craig was born on Feb. 9, 1959, in Ardmore to Eddie and Shirley Reynolds. Craig was the most loving and dedicated father and always put his children first. He had an amazing sense of humor with an infectious laugh and young soul. He loved visiting his children, watching OU football and spending time with his GBaby Ellis. He was so excited to be a GPa and loved taking Ellis shopping and watching Disney movies. Craig had a very strong Christian relationship with the Lord, which he instilled into all of his children, along with the values of unconditional love, and strength during the biggest adversities. His legacy and all of his values will be carried on by his children and passed down to generations to come.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Eddie Reynolds, mother, Shirley Jean Reynolds Davis, and sister, Jeannie Lynn Bickford.

He is survived by his children; Micah Reynolds, Sarah O’Connor, her husband Edward O’Connor, Jessica Reynolds, grandson, Ellis O’Connor, sisters; Carla Christianson and Joye Dollard, countless nieces and nephews, and his girlfriend Jennifer Williams.

