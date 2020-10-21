Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Milo

Theodore Roosevelt Anderson, 91, died in a local health care facility Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Milo’s Greater St. Paul Baptist Church. (KIRK)

Tishomingo

Kenneth Ray Harris, 82, Tishomingo, horse jockey, died Oct. 18, 2020. Private family services are Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (DeArman-Clark)

Bridgett Elaine Perry, 59, Tishomingo, Secretary, died Oct. 18, 2020. Services are pending. Interment will follow in Lakeland, Fla. (DeArman-Clark)